Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 22,200 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Doximity by 540.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DOCS. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Doximity from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Doximity from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Doximity in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Doximity from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,714 shares in the company, valued at $164,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 45.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DOCS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 252,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,583. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a P/E/G ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.87. Doximity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.91 and a 1 year high of $47.46.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $115.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.20 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 29.59%. Equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

