Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Has $63,000 Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 19,851 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Emfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.45.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $188.49. 1,470,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,042,469. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,508.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.22 and a one year high of $203.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 36.62%. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,758,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,380 shares of company stock worth $42,993,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

