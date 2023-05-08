Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tobam purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $489.56. 37,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,879. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $212.93 and a 1 year high of $492.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $449.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $409.83.

Insider Activity

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.41 by $1.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 2,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.56, for a total value of $1,028,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,650.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 35,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.87, for a total transaction of $14,414,082.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,981,059.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $455.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.54.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

