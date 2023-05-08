Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AQUA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 430.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 55.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies Price Performance

Insider Activity at Evoqua Water Technologies

NYSE AQUA traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 373,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.10, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.79.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,394,500.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.