Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Stake Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Presidio Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Price Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $92.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.16. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.67.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

