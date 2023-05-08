Piper Sandler Trims Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Target Price to $3.00

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AMRX traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $1.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.05. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $585.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.17, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $557.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.00 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 229,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 86,613 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,082,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,535,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generic, Specialty and AvKARE Segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.