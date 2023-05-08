Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001063 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $58.43 million and $78,164.17 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00121199 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00046018 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00029575 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000941 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

