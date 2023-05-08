Pitney Bowes Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 2,806 call options on the company. This is an increase of 154% compared to the typical volume of 1,106 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delphia USA Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 38,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 44,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PBI traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,083,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $834.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.66 million. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.08%.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.