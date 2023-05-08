PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Down to $22.54

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.54, but opened at $21.65. PLDT shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 27,829 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Get PLDT alerts:

PLDT Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

PLDT Cuts Dividend

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $962.71 million for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 24.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PLDT by 0.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PLDT by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PLDT during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLDT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.