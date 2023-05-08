PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72.

PNM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM Resources stock opened at $48.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a fifty-two week low of $43.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNM. State Street Corp lifted its position in PNM Resources by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,160,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,677,000 after buying an additional 471,143 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $15,929,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 322,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 305,241 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $13,663,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,930,000 after purchasing an additional 155,338 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

