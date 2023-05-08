Pocket Network Self Reported Market Cap Tops $40.91 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $40.91 million and $539,022.31 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pocket Network Profile

Pocket Network’s genesis date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

