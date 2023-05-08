Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $383.20.

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $460.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Institutional Trading of Pool

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $112,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $353.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.55. Pool has a 12 month low of $278.10 and a 12 month high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

