PotCoin (POT) Hits Market Capitalization of $523,432.48

PotCoin (POT) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 61.4% higher against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $523,432.48 and $85.47 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00281351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012643 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017965 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000663 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003614 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,282,623 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

