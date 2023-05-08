PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,369.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,268,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of PCH stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.
PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.