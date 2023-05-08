PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 2,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $94,369.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,268,676.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $409,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PotlatchDeltic Stock Up 1.9 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 10.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth $269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 13.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $56.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

