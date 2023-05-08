Premier Fund Managers Ltd Boosts Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.21% of Medpace worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,448,000 after acquiring an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Medpace by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,377,000 after acquiring an additional 95,524 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $206.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.30. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.99 and a 52 week high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

