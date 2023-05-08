Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 28,500 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after acquiring an additional 34,459 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. UBS Group raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

NYSE:SEE opened at $42.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $49.06. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $66.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

