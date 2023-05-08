Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $2.73 Million Holdings in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,695 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in MaxCyte were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in MaxCyte by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MaxCyte in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in MaxCyte by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 293,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of MaxCyte in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 5,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $27,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 16,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $81,067.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,648.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Thomas M. Ross sold 5,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $27,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,020 shares of company stock worth $346,484 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

MXCT stock opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.34. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 53.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

