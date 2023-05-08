Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $7.35 Million Stock Holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,360 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth $30,000. 57.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH opened at $14.21 on Monday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.21.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii.

