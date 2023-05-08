Premier Fund Managers Ltd Increases Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 135.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,745 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the first quarter worth about $205,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 31,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verra Mobility by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,741,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,592,000 after acquiring an additional 329,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Verra Mobility by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,238,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,167,000 after acquiring an additional 108,092 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Verra Mobility Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.06.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 70.22% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $186.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $421,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,466.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $1,289,500 in the last three months. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Commercial Services, and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers photo enforcement solutions and services. The Commercial Services segment provides toll and violation management solutions by partnering with the fleet management and rental car companies.

