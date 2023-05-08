Premier Fund Managers Ltd Makes New Investment in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 200,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned about 0.13% of H&R Block at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HRB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,678,000 after buying an additional 751,766 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in H&R Block by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in H&R Block by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,807,000 after purchasing an additional 40,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,031 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,395,000 after buying an additional 147,300 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRB stock opened at $32.43 on Monday. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.87.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 337.61% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRB. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

