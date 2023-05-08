Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 342,952 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342,952 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $3,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter worth $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total value of $135,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,277.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.1 %

Waste Connections stock opened at $140.82 on Monday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.50 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

