Premier Fund Managers Ltd Sells 9,242 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $5,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 22.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Trading Up 8.0 %

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Juliette Kleffel sold 8,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total transaction of $270,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,725.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 4,697 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $144,244.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,962.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SBCF opened at $20.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $36.92.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.64%.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Further Reading

