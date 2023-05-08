Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 111,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 286,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 885,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,162,000 after purchasing an additional 406,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 766.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 63,203 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PETQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PetIQ from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of PetIQ in a report on Monday, February 13th.

PetIQ Price Performance

PetIQ stock opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.52. PetIQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $18.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $184.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ Profile

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

Featured Articles

