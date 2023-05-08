Premier Fund Managers Ltd Takes Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGLS. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 74.5% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 469,315 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 224,837 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 69,991 shares in the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $33.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In other Tecnoglass news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Christian T. Daes sold 204,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $8,647,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $11,655,730.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

