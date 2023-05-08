Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 34,896 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1,434.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 430.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 43.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 160,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 48,566 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 391.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 35,990 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.46 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.11.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

