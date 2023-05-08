Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 87,394 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 794.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,394 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,233 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 9,389,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,891,000 after purchasing an additional 269,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after purchasing an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,872,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,971,000 after purchasing an additional 319,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,536,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 330,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $34.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $45.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 28.40 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.42). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 73.47%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

