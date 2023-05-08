Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $5,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after buying an additional 9,822,344 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,946,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 809,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,305,000 after purchasing an additional 523,094 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $93.11 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $69.49 and a one year high of $94.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

