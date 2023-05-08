Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,988 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 848,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $104,550,000 after buying an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Tesla by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 14,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $3,171,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $173.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $549.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares in the company, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $19,573,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,608,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,874,765.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,868,974 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

