Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 38,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC now owns 101,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $379.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.25.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

