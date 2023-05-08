Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $719,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $37.70.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.
