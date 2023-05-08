Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Invests $2.64 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWRE. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 70.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 40,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $719,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $37.70.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (EWRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.