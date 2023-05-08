Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $5.34 Million Investment in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,044,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000,042 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,346,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,610,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,544,000 after purchasing an additional 916,427 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,538,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,937,000 after buying an additional 642,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,108,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.