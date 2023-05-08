Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 27,371 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 269.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,073,000 after purchasing an additional 245,795 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 313,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 50,411 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,415,000. Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,165,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,550,000.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $140.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.55.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

