Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 337.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,589 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,530 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 445,790 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 217,578 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $11,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $55.94 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.22.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.76.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.