Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.25

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 132452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.39.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

Institutional Trading of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the first quarter valued at $315,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 96,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $358,000.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

