ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.67

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $92.67 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 354647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day moving average is $90.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8,325.1% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,218,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,108,697 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 99,906.5% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,097,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,974 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,021,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after acquiring an additional 685,011 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

