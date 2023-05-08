ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.10

Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.10 and last traded at $69.42, with a volume of 64473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.86.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGL. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 17,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

