Prospect Capital (PSEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $6.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $8.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 423.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Prospect Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

