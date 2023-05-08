Prospect Capital (PSEC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Prospect Capital to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $212.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. On average, analysts expect Prospect Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PSEC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.30. 151,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prospect Capital

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 25.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 28.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 49,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on PSEC. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

