Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 13,074 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 2.51% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 850,337.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 841,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 841,834 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,901 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 99.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 30,409 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 29,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $57.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $61.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.86.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

