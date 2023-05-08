Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 3,450 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $43.28. The firm has a market cap of $143.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Stories

