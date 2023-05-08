Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 7,896 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.89.

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $17.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.