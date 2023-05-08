Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 883 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

NVO opened at $169.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average is $138.04.

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.