Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.53% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $4,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

FCG stock opened at $22.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $550.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $31.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.46.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

