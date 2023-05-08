Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 10,674 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.07% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,374,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,323,000 after buying an additional 446,393 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,604,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,693,000 after buying an additional 345,635 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

AMLP stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $32.25 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

