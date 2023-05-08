Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Saban Cheryl increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG stock opened at $105.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $123.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,474,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

