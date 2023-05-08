Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.55 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $74.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day moving average is $68.31.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 87.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,516,356.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,134 shares of company stock worth $502,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.14.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

