Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.22 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,682 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 608.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after buying an additional 44,168 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 153,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,223,000 after buying an additional 34,193 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $123.61 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.48. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

