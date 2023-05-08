Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $3.74 Million in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 50,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.05% of Globus Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Provident Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,581,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Globus Medical by 62.0% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 419,514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,990,000 after acquiring an additional 160,625 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $9,355,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Globus Medical by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,144 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after purchasing an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Globus Medical stock opened at $58.45 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

