Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 715 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,913,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,359,000 after buying an additional 188,471 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after buying an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,190,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,995,000 after buying an additional 159,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,064,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,897 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $104.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.72. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $48.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

