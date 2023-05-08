Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 1,259 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 83,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 26,321 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 145,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 56,593 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,765,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.18.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D stock opened at $56.49 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

